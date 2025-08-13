Uzbekistan's Uzum Bank reports strong growth in 1H2025

Uzum Bank has reported a substantial rise in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net profit more than tripling compared to the previous year. The bank also saw significant growth in its assets, capital, and loan portfolio, all while maintaining a clean loan book with no overdue payments.

