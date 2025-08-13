Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye hashing out ways to streamline visa and migration procedures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 13. Officials from Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye sat down at the table to chew the fat about how to smooth out the wrinkles in visa and migration processes, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz MFA.

Seitik Zhumakadyr uulu, Director of the Consular Department of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, met with Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem, Ambassador of Türkiye to Kyrgyzstan.

The dialogues centered around optimizing the operational frameworks of visa and migration protocols to enhance efficacy and user-friendliness for nationals of both jurisdictions. A spectrum of consular matters was also deliberated, encompassing the safeguarding of the rights and legitimate interests of Kyrgyz and Turkish nationals residing within the jurisdictions of one another.



Both parties underscored the criticality of sustained discourse and pragmatic collaboration to enhance bilateral engagement and tackle common challenges.

