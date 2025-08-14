Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan sees steady rise in industrial enterprises in 1H2025

Economy Materials 14 August 2025 08:10 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan sees steady rise in industrial enterprises in 1H2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. As of July 1, 2025, a total of 59,010 enterprises are operating in the industrial sector of the republic.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this figure has increased by 3,364 enterprises since the beginning of the year.

The regional distribution of these enterprises is as follows (in units):

  • Republic of Karakalpakstan – 2,557

  • Andijan region – 4,675

  • Bukhara region – 3,199

  • Jizzakh region – 2,336

  • Kashkadarya region – 2,976

  • Navoi region – 2,572

  • Namangan region – 4,226

  • Samarkand region – 4,833

  • Surkhandarya region – 3,164

  • Syrdarya region – 1,210

  • Tashkent region – 6,576

  • Fergana region – 6,155

  • Khorezm region – 3,577

  • Tashkent city – 10,954

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more