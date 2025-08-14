Uzbekistan sees steady rise in industrial enterprises in 1H2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. As of July 1, 2025, a total of 59,010 enterprises are operating in the industrial sector of the republic.
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this figure has increased by 3,364 enterprises since the beginning of the year.
The regional distribution of these enterprises is as follows (in units):
-
Republic of Karakalpakstan – 2,557
-
Andijan region – 4,675
-
Bukhara region – 3,199
-
Jizzakh region – 2,336
-
Kashkadarya region – 2,976
-
Navoi region – 2,572
-
Namangan region – 4,226
-
Samarkand region – 4,833
-
Surkhandarya region – 3,164
-
Syrdarya region – 1,210
-
Tashkent region – 6,576
-
Fergana region – 6,155
-
Khorezm region – 3,577
-
Tashkent city – 10,954