Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to resume activities in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. A delegation led by Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) Jeyhun Mirzayev, Coordinator of the Karabakh Regional Center of the ARCS Afag Huseynzade, and Head of the Supply Sector Samir Vasilkin have visited Khankendi city with the main goal to restore the organization's activities, a source in the society told Trend.

During the visit, the ARCS delegation met with Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov and Executive Director Telman Karimli.

The meeting, which was held with mutual understanding and fruitful discussions, extensively discussed the establishment of the current conditions for the Society's activities in Khankendi.

During the visit, the ARCS delegation also met with Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov in Khankendi.

The meeting discussed the establishment of the society's first organization at Khankendi University and the establishment of the current conditions for its activities.

