Iran announces upcoming visit of first VP to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Arif will visit Kyrgyzstan to participate in a meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states on August 14, Trend reports.

The first vice president will be accompanied by a delegation on the visit.

As part of the visit, in addition to speaking at the meeting of the prime ministers of the EAEU, the Iranian official will hold meetings with officials of the member states and exchange views on ways to enhance bilateral, multilateral and regional relations.

To note, the EAEU member states accepted Iran as an observer member of this union last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel