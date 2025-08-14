Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector investment surges in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14.​ Azerbaijan's total investment in fixed capital reached 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion) from January through June 2025, marking a 0.5 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that while investment in the oil and gas sector fell by 23.8 percent, the volume of investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 13.5 percent.

In the interim, from the aggregate capital expenditures, approximately 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) (50.4 percent) were earmarked for production sectors, 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion) (33.1 percent) for service sectors, and 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million) (16.5 percent) for residential construction initiatives.



Domestic capital infusion represented 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion), constituting 75.2 percent of the aggregate total. A substantial segment of the aggregate capital allocation—6.3 billion manat ($3.7 billion), representing 78.2 percent—was allocated towards construction and installation undertakings.