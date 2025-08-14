Iran multiplies lending for startup companies
In the first four months of 2025, Iranian banks granted startups loans totaling about $2.5 billion, marking a 57.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. State-owned banks provided $362 million, while non-state banks issued $2.14 billion in loans, with non-state lending growing by 62.7 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy