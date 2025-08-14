Iran multiplies lending for startup companies

In the first four months of 2025, Iranian banks granted startups loans totaling about $2.5 billion, marking a 57.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. State-owned banks provided $362 million, while non-state banks issued $2.14 billion in loans, with non-state lending growing by 62.7 percent.

