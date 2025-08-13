Azerbaijan jacks up household end-user consumption expenditures

In the first quarter of 2025, household spending in Azerbaijan reached 58.2 percent of GDP, up 2.7 percentage points from last year. Public sector consumption rose to 15 percent, increasing by 1.2 percentage points. In the first half of the year, goods and services sold to the population totaled 37.7 billion manat ($22.2 billion), up 5.1 percent.

