EDB's Eurasian Transport Network set to boost connectivity of landlocked countries

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. The Eurasian Transport Network is set to play a key role in transforming Central Asia and the South Caucasus into a major crossroads of trade and transit routes, contributing to the priorities of the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries (APoA) 2024–2034, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The EDB, whose six out of seven member states are landlocked, emphasized its commitment to promoting the socioeconomic development of these countries and enhancing their connectivity. The bank presented its Eurasian Transport Network Concept and Transport Projects Observatory during a thematic side event organised by UNESCAP in the framework of the recent UN Conference on Landlocked Countries held in Awaza, showcasing initiatives to strengthen trade routes and regional integration.

The EDB highlighted that improving transport connectivity is critical for landlocked countries, which cover 15.9 million square kilometres, have a population of 570 million, and face economic disadvantages due to their distance from maritime routes. The Eurasian Transport Network is designed to support APoA Priority Area 2 (Trade, Trade Facilitation and Regional Integration) and Priority Area 3 (Transit, Transport and Connectivity), unlocking the economic and trade potential of the region.