Turkmenistan stock exchange hosts important deals with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan
Businessmen from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan concluded contracts with the State Concern Turkmengas. In addition to these export contracts, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the Ministry of Textile Industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy