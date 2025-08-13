Turkmenistan advances regional aviation projects with Central Asia-China сooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. Turkmenistan is advancing key aviation projects as part of the second conference of the Working Group on Cooperation in Civil Aviation between Central Asian countries and China, Trend reports.

The event also brings together delegations from aviation administrations, national carriers, and major airports of China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The discussions focus on major initiatives, including the development of regional airlines, modernization of airport infrastructure, improvement of cargo and passenger transportation, and strengthening aviation security. Particular attention is being given to efforts to create a common aviation area across Eurasia.

Thanks to its strategic location along the North-South and East-West transport corridors, Turkmenistan has significant potential to become a key link in the regional aviation network. Expanding air traffic through Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi could increase passenger and cargo volumes and attract more tourists.

The working group meeting aims to promote economic and technical integration among Central Asian countries and China and to foster a unified aviation market offering competitive and safe services for both passengers and cargo carriers.