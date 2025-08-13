Iran ramping up product exports from its Free Trade and Special Economic Zones
In the first four months of 2025, exports from Iran’s Free Trade and Special Economic Zones rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year, reaching $406 million. This compares to $382 million in the same period of 2024. By July 22, 61 percent of the annual export target had been achieved.
