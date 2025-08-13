Kyrgyzstan steels trade with US by serving up feast of food exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 13. Kyrgyz agricultural products are making waves in the United States, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In the fiscal year 2024, the Ak-Turpak Group successfully executed the export of 5 tons of rice to the United States market, with projections indicating a substantial increase in export volume to 10 tons in the current year. The enterprise is strategically distributing its offerings to European markets and adjacent Uzbekistan, indicative of escalating global demand dynamics.



Simultaneously, the Altyn-Aymak enterprise, hailing from the Kara-Bak locality within the Batken region, has successfully facilitated the export of 75 tons of desiccated fruits to the United States since the commencement of 2025. The contemporary facility, boasting a throughput capability of 10 metric tons per diem, exemplifies the organization’s proficiency in adhering to global benchmarks while augmenting Kyrgyzstan’s agrarian export portfolio.



These advancements underscore Batken’s escalating significance in Kyrgyzstan’s commercial interactions with international markets and accentuate the nation’s burgeoning export capacity in premium agricultural commodities.

