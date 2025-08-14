President Ilham Aliyev approves several agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Four agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the agreements include:

- "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of environmental protection";

- "Agreement between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan on mutual recognition of authorized economic operator institutions";

- "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the fields of science, vocational education and higher education";

- "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the organization of information exchange on copied, stolen, lost and criminally related mobile devices";

The relevant agencies (Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, State Customs Committee, Ministry of Science and Education, and Ministry of Digital Development and Transport) must ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreements, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the other party about the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreements.