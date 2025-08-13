Russia remains top chocolate supplier to Uzbekistan despite import decline
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s chocolate imports have seen a notable decline in the first half of 2025, with Russia maintaining a dominant share of the market. Official statistics reveal both changing trade dynamics and shifting consumer patterns in the country’s confectionery sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy