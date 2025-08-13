Turkmenhimiya extends international tender for ammonium nitrate plant construction
Interested participants must submit a written application detailing their full name, legal status, country of registration, and other relevant information. The deadline for submitting offers is September 1, 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy