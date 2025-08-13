Azerbaijan announces total amount of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The total amount of humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine in connection with the war situation exceeds $44 million, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy Jahid Mikayilov told local media, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the aim of sending the equipment is to lend a hand in getting the lights back on in the areas hit hard by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

To note, the first part of the next cargo of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the Republic of Azerbaijan was dispatched today from the territory of the Sumgait Technology Park.

The aid dispatch is ensured in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 11, 2025.

The humanitarian cargo includes a total of about 90 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 25 generators and seven sets of transformers. The first part of this equipment, which was sent to support the restoration of a stable electricity supply to the regions affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, was sent in a convoy of 10 trucks. The next part of the aid, which was put together based on the requests from the Ukrainian side and comes to a total of $2 million, is set to be sent out in the coming days.

