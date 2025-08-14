Iranian non-oil exports to Kazakhstan plummet
Iran’s non-oil exports to Kazakhstan dropped by 4.6 percent in value and 23.2 percent in weight from March 21 to July 22, 2025. Exports totaled $76.8 million and 118,000 tons, down from $80.5 million and 154,000 tons a year earlier. Overall non-oil trade between the two countries fell by over 25 percent in both value and volume.
