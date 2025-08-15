Uzbekistan deepens collaboration with Japan's Sojitz in energy, healthcare, and infrastructure

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Otabek Fazilkarimov and Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, held a meeting with representatives of the Japanese company Sojitz Corporation, Trend reports.

The delegation included Kishi Kojiro, Head of the Healthcare and Energy Department, Bakhrom Salomov, General Director of the Tashkent Representative Office, and other officials.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding areas of collaboration, and reviewing key economic processes and projects in Uzbekistan implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks.

Special attention was given to infrastructure projects carried out through PPP mechanisms, particularly the construction of modern multidisciplinary hospitals in regional centers, as well as exploring new initiatives for the future.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to further develop mutual cooperation, design effective projects in the discussed areas, and enhance the exchange of ideas.

Sojitz Corporation is one of the world’s leading trade and investment companies, active in energy and natural resources, the chemical industry, transportation and infrastructure, agriculture and food production, as well as green energy. The corporation operates in over 50 countries and participates in major investment projects with numerous public and private sector partners