Ankara hosts Türkiye-Iran talks on cooperation and regional affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Nuh Yılmaz has met with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and President of the Institute for Political and International Studies, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

The talks, held in Ankara, focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as key developments in the region.

They drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need to support the Palestinian people.

Yılmaz reaffirmed Ankara’s interest in deepening relations with Tehran and its readiness to expand cooperation in various areas, including support for the Palestinian cause.