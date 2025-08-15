Uzbekistan, China to dive into new industrial projects in Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Governor of the Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov met with Deng Siyuan, Director for International Relations at the Chinese consulting company Gascia-Aksu Alliance, which specializes in developing and managing industrial zones and attracting investments, Trend reports.

During the Fergana delegation’s visit to China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the sides reached a preliminary agreement to place import-substituting projects in the Fergana New Opportunities Special Industrial Zone. Under the agreement, pharmaceutical production facilities and air purification system manufacturing plants will be established on a 52-hectare site in the Furqat district.

During the convening, the Chinese delegation delineated specifics regarding potential initiatives, encompassing the establishment of contemporary enterprises and the proactive engagement of Chinese business magnates. The initiatives are anticipated to yield a significant impact on the regional economic landscape. Governor Bozorov expressed a positive reception to the proposals, guaranteeing investors comprehensive administrative backing. Both entities reached a consensus to expedite collaborative initiatives and enhance synergistic engagement.



This advancement materializes as Uzbekistan and China persist in fortifying their economic synergies. In the previous fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce surpassed the $13 billion threshold. The two nations have reiterated their dedication to achieving the $20 billion trade objective established by their leadership, with continuous initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration across diverse sectors.

