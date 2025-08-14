Kazakh and Chinese partners discuss deeper integration in freight logistics
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In Astana, Kedentransservice and a Chinese delegation from Hefei, led by Mayor Luo Yunfeng, discussed expanding logistics cooperation under the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. They focused on increasing freight flows, particularly for auto manufacturers like Volkswagen and BYD, with routes from Hefei to Kazakhstan’s SaryarkaAvtoProm plant.
