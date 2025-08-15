Kazakhstan urges stronger EAEU ties with global partners to boost trade

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 15. Expanding cooperation between the EAEU and third countries and organizations is important to ensure sustainable growth and diversification of trade flows, said the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at an expanded-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Trend reports.

According to Bektenov, Kazakhstan supports deepening practical cooperation with partners in various formats.

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also outlined the key areas for developing cooperation. Emphasis was placed on boosting mutual trade and implementing joint measures to enhance foreign economic relations. Special attention was given to ensuring equal access for suppliers to public procurement.

In the field of transport and logistics, the creation of alternative routes that take into account the interests of all countries in the region was highlighted as a priority. One of the promising transport corridors currently is the “Turgundi-Herat” railway project, with a capacity of up to 10 million tons of cargo.

“Cooperation was reviewed in the areas of trade and economy, transport and logistics, oil and gas, digitalization, as well as customs and exchange activities, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the labor market, and others,” said a statement from the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, during the meeting, participants heard reports on the formation of common markets for gas, oil, petroleum products, and the exchange market for goods.

A program for the development of exchange trading was approved, along with concepts for the development of a common market for medicines and medical devices. The implementation of these documents aims to ensure high-quality and safe products from partner countries within the EAEU.

Participants also exchanged views on the implementation of the climate agenda, digitalization of transport corridors, alignment of qualification requirements in the labor market, and more.

At the end of the meeting, 10 documents were signed. The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on September 29-30 of this year in Minsk, Belarus.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU or EEU) is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.

