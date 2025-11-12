EBRD lends €50M to Türkiye’s sustainable frozen food producer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 50 million euros to Özgörkey Otomotiv Turizm Gida, Türkiye’s frozen food producers, to finance a new production line for potato products and snacks, Trend reports.

The investment will introduce modern, energy-efficient technology, reducing water and electricity consumption and minimizing waste. The project will also create 90 new jobs, addressing skills gaps in the frozen food sector, and implement a digital platform for farmers and suppliers to improve farming practices and digital expertise.

“By embedding sustainable practices and optimising resource use, Özgörkey is strengthening competitiveness while reducing environmental impact,” said EBRD Deputy Head of Türkiye Mehmet Erdem Yasar.

Özgörkey Group’s CEO Erkan Tabak added, “This innovative model supports food resilience and helps curb food inflation across Türkiye’s frozen food sector.”

Özgörkey produces French fries, vegetables, fruits, coated products, and desserts. The company aims to enhance food security by expanding long-term frozen food storage and promoting contract farming, stabilizing prices and supply chains.

Since 2009, the EBRD has invested over 22 billion euros in Türkiye, mainly in private sector projects.