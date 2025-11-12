Iran pulls lid on export and import via its Qazvin Province in 7M2025
Iran’s exports through Qazvin Province customs reached 544,000 tons worth $322 million, up 8% in weight but down 1% in value. Key exports included copper, detergents, and glass.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy