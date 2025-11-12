Kyrgyzstan aims to boost exports, tech exchange, and workforce dev't through OTS - Economy Ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. In the long term, Kyrgyzstan sees significant opportunities in participating in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to strengthen its export potential, facilitate technology exchange, and develop human capital, a source at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan told Trend.

"For us, this is primarily a chance to enhance our export potential, gain access to the markets of Turkic-speaking countries, and implement joint industrial projects," the source said.

According to the Ministry, OTS membership also opens opportunities for exchanging technologies and best practices in areas such as industry, energy, and digitalization. Equally important is the development of human capital, including educational programs, joint internships, exchange programs, and professional training. "All these areas are not just words - they are practical tools for sustainable industrial development, knowledge sharing, and strengthening technological partnerships between our countries," the Ministry detailed.

The Ministry noted that the goal is to turn cooperation into concrete projects and initiatives. "We are interested in ensuring that OTS mechanisms are practical - so that ministerial meetings lead to real actions, such as launching joint productions, exchanging engineering personnel, implementing innovative solutions, and promoting Turkic brands in international markets," the source added.

Another priority is coordination among member states in green and sustainable industries, to jointly address challenges related to climate change, the energy transition, and digital transformation.

"OTS for Kyrgyzstan is not only a political and cultural platform but also a practical tool for industrial growth, innovation, and technological partnership that helps us move forward together with our brotherly countries," the source emphasized.