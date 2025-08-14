Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss energy cooperation and unified power system project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 14. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have discussed the technical aspects of the “Reconnection to the Unified Energy System of Central Asia” project, which aims to boost regional energy security and efficiency, Trend reports, citing Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

The talks took place on August 14 in Gulistan, Sughd region, between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, with the participation of senior officials from both countries’ fuel and energy sectors.

The ministers also addressed preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026, as well as coordination of national energy systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere, initiated by Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of partnership and reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen strategic and fraternal ties in the interests of their nations.