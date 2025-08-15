President of Kyrgyzstan, Iran’s First VP meet to discuss transport-transit co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 15. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov received First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref in Cholpon-Ata, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's press service.

The discussions prominently centered on the logistical and transit capabilities of Kyrgyzstan and Iran, which could optimize connectivity to maritime ports and amplify regional commerce prospects. Both parties articulated a willingness to operationalize collaborative strategies to optimize these prospects.

The leaders also discussed a wide range of issues on both the bilateral agenda and multilateral cooperation. President Zhaparov emphasized that strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Iran is a key priority of Kyrgyz foreign policy, noting that over years of interaction, the two countries have built a solid foundation for the effective development of mutually beneficial relations.

First Vice President Aref thanked President Zhaparov for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He positively assessed the dynamics of Kyrgyz-Iranian relations and confirmed Iran’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In conclusion, the leaders came together to keep up cooperation at a traditionally high level, making sure that bilateral relations carry on being productive and strategically significant.

