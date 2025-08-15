Azerbaijan sees decrease in main oil pipeline transportations for 7M2025
In the first seven months of 2025, 21.5 million tons of oil were transported through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines, down 5.3 percent from last year. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline accounted for 75 percent of this volume, transporting 16.2 million tons of oil. Of that, 83.6 percent (13.5 million tons) was Azerbaijani oil, while 16.4 percent (2.6 million tons) came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
