Kazakhstan sees rise in vehicle sales in July 2025
In July 2025, new car sales in Kazakhstan surged by 10.6 percent month-on-month, exceeding 20,000 units and marking the strongest sales month of the year. Chevrolet led the market with a 70.4 percent year-on-year increase, overtaking Hyundai.
