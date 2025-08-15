North Kazakhstan prepares to complete major harvest campaign in 2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The North Kazakhstan region is set to complete its 2025 harvest from 4.3 million hectares, including grains, oilseeds, fodder, potatoes, and vegetables. Farmers have been allocated 58,200 tons of preferential diesel fuel and are using a modernized fleet of over 7,000 harvesters and other machinery. Storage capacity of around 7 million tons has been prepared.
