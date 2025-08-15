Turkmenistan and UAE highlight cooperative initiatives at high-level meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hay Hamad Khamis Al-Hameli at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The dialogues concentrated on the prevailing dynamics of Turkmen-Emirati relations and delved into strategies for enhancing collaborative synergies across the political, economic, and cultural domains. Both parties underscored the criticality of sustaining a consistent and productive discourse to facilitate the advancement of current and prospective collaborative endeavors.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the stakeholders reaffirmed their collective commitment to enhancing the Turkmen-UAE collaboration and fortifying synergies across various domains of shared interest.



Prior collaborative engagements among nations have predominantly centered on the energy domain, exemplified by capital influx from UAE enterprises such as Dragon Oil into Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon initiatives. The bilateral engagement is being augmented through synergistic initiatives in sectors including transportation, logistics optimization, financial services, and sustainable energy solutions.

