Turkmenistan and UAE highlight cooperative initiatives at high-level meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hay Hamad Khamis Al-Hameli at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.
The dialogues concentrated on the prevailing dynamics of
Turkmen-Emirati relations and delved into strategies for enhancing
collaborative synergies across the political, economic, and
cultural domains. Both parties underscored the criticality of
sustaining a consistent and productive discourse to facilitate the
advancement of current and prospective collaborative endeavors.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the stakeholders reaffirmed their collective commitment to enhancing the Turkmen-UAE collaboration and fortifying synergies across various domains of shared interest.
Prior collaborative engagements among nations have predominantly centered on the energy domain, exemplified by capital influx from UAE enterprises such as Dragon Oil into Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon initiatives. The bilateral engagement is being augmented through synergistic initiatives in sectors including transportation, logistics optimization, financial services, and sustainable energy solutions.
