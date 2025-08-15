Azerbaijan's ASCO company pays out coupon revenue on its bonds
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has wrapped up its latest coupon payments on bonds that hit the market in February 2024. The $50 million bonds, with a six percent annual yield, brought in a tidy sum of $1.5 million for bondholders, with payments rolling in every six months.
