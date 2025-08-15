Azerbaijan recaps budget revenues from state property privatization and leasing in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan’s State Property Service brought in 113 million manat ($66.4M) through privatization and leasing activities. This added up to 86 million manat from privatization and 26.9 million manat from leases. They wrapped up 26 auctions and finalized 2,474 lease deals.
