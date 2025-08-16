Kyrgyzstan lays its cards on table, comparing food prices with its neighbors

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry conducted a comparative monitoring of food prices in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Kazakhstan. The survey revealed that beef, lamb, butter, vegetable oil, carrots, onions, potatoes, and eggs were the most expensive in Kyrgyzstan; pasteurized milk in Kazakhstan; and potatoes in Russia.

