Azerbaijan announces cargo and passenger traffic dynamics in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, cargo transportation in Azerbaijan rose by 2.6 percent, and passenger transportation grew by five percent year-on-year. A total of 136.9 million tons of cargo and 1,187.7 million passengers were transported. The non-state sector accounted for 79.4 percent of total cargo volume.

