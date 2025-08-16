Azerbaijan announces cargo and passenger traffic dynamics in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, cargo transportation in Azerbaijan rose by 2.6 percent, and passenger transportation grew by five percent year-on-year. A total of 136.9 million tons of cargo and 1,187.7 million passengers were transported. The non-state sector accounted for 79.4 percent of total cargo volume.
