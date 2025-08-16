Azerbaijan tracks rail freight and passenger transportation dynamics in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, 9.8 million tons of cargo were transported by rail in Azerbaijan. This marks a 9.5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, rail passenger numbers rose by 21.1 percent, reaching 5.5 million people.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register