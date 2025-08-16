Azerbaijan tracks rail freight and passenger transportation dynamics in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, 9.8 million tons of cargo were transported by rail in Azerbaijan. This marks a 9.5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, rail passenger numbers rose by 21.1 percent, reaching 5.5 million people.
