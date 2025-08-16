Great progress made in talks with Russia, Trump says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. We really made some great progress today, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Trend reports.

The White House streamed the press conference live.

"We made some great progress today…We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to," the president said.

Trump added that many points on Ukraine have been agreed upon, and there is a good chance of settling the remaining issues. "There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant," he added.

Although, he pointed out that the sides were unable to reach full agreement, and no deal has been made yet.

Donald Trump further said he would call Ukraine's president and NATO counterparts to brief them on his meeting with Putin.