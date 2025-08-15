ESO catching flak after misleading over half of Lithuania’s prosumers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Today, Acting Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas had a sit-down with Renaldas Radvila, the head honcho at the electricity distribution company Energijos skirstymo operatorius (ESO), where they were all ears to tackle a recent hiccup where 82,000 prosumers got their wires crossed with incorrect automated notifications from the ESO system, claiming they had exceeded their permitted generation capacity, Trend reports.

“The Ministry of Energy frequently receives complaints from prosumers, municipalities, and other customers regarding ESO’s services. Mistakes like this—when 82,000 customers, more than half of all prosumers, are sent misleading information and a correction is issued via the same channel only 12 hours later—are unacceptable. Such errors must serve as both a warning and a lesson, prompting joint efforts with institutions to solve systemic problems,” Vaičiūnas said.

The minister further articulated that the ministry will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the statutory frameworks to ascertain their sufficiency, relevance, and efficacy in fulfilling their designated objectives. He underscored the necessity for ESO to implement enhancements in its IT infrastructure to mitigate the risk of analogous occurrences in the future.



In the course of the meeting, Radvila delivered a comprehensive situational analysis and articulated that, subsequent to the conclusion of the active solar season, ESO will extend to each prosumer a complimentary individualized efficiency evaluation. This process will encompass the strategic selection of a billing schema, conducting a thorough analysis of allowable capacity, evaluating the equilibrium between consumption and generation, and performing a comprehensive assessment of battery storage capabilities.

