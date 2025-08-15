KazMunayGas deploys next-gen AI safety system at Zhetybay oil field in Mangystau

Photo: KazMunayGas

During a visit to Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov reviewed the TUMAR intelligent safety system at the Zhetybay oil field. Designed to enhance worker safety during hazardous operations, TUMAR uses machine learning and computer vision to monitor PPE use, hydraulic wrench operations, and danger zones.

