Uzbekistan, Afghanistan launch landmark agreement for four energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed contracts to implement four major energy projects valued at approximately $243 million, Trend reports, citing Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

The signing ceremony took place in Kabul with the participation of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, and senior officials from both countries. The agreements were signed between Afghanistan’s energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbek partners. The projects are expected to be completed within 18 months, enabling Afghanistan to import between 800 and 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.

The agreements encompass four key projects: the construction of the 500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW, the expansion of the Argandi substation to 800 MVA, the construction of the 220 kV Kabul–Sheik-Mesri transmission line with a capacity of 800 MW, and the establishment of the Sheik-Mesri substation in Nangarhar with a capacity of 126 MVA.

In the interim, bilateral commerce between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has escalated by 68 percent since the onset of 2025, culminating in a cumulative figure of $402 million relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year. This substantial expansion underscores the fortification of economic linkages and the escalating collaboration between the two nations.