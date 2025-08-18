Iran to scale up volume of collected flare gas

Iran will collect over 600 million cubic feet (17 million cubic meters) of flare gas daily by March 2026, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said. This marks a rise from 330 million cubic feet before August 2024. By 2029, the target is 44 million cubic meters per day.

