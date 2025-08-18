Iran to scale up volume of collected flare gas
Iran will collect over 600 million cubic feet (17 million cubic meters) of flare gas daily by March 2026, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said. This marks a rise from 330 million cubic feet before August 2024. By 2029, the target is 44 million cubic meters per day.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy