Azerbaijan awards State Border Service's military personnel - decree

Politics Materials 16 August 2025 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State Border Service of Azerbaijan

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring higher military ranks on military personnel of the State Border Service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the military operatives of the service were recognized for their exemplary performance in safeguarding the sovereignty of the Azerbaijani state boundary, maintaining its territorial cohesion, and executing the mandates delegated to the border enforcement entities.

The full list of the awarded personnel can be found here.

