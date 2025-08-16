Iran's Karun Oil and Gas Production Company highlights efforts to boost its output

Iran’s Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company (KOGPC) aims to boost output to 1 million barrels per day by March 20, 2026. The company plans to install 35 downhole pumps, adding 30,000 barrels of crude oil to daily capacity. KOGPC currently accounts for 27 percent of Iran’s total crude oil production.

