Iran's Karun Oil and Gas Production Company highlights efforts to boost its output
Iran’s Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company (KOGPC) aims to boost output to 1 million barrels per day by March 20, 2026. The company plans to install 35 downhole pumps, adding 30,000 barrels of crude oil to daily capacity. KOGPC currently accounts for 27 percent of Iran’s total crude oil production.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy