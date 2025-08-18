Iran responds to IAEA report, emphasizes peaceful nuclear intentions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, and there is no reason for doubt, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

Baqai emphasized that claims about potential dangers from Iran’s nuclear program are completely unfounded, both according to reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and based on reality.

He also accused some Western countries of making false statements portraying Iran’s nuclear program as a threat.

On June 12, during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, a resolution against Iran, submitted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, was put to a vote. The resolution was adopted with 19 countries voting in favor, 11 abstaining, and 3 (Russia, China, and Burkina Faso) voting against. The resolution cited Iran’s repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the Agency regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at several undeclared sites.

The IAEA’s latest report stated that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, an increase of 133.8 kilograms compared with the February report. The agency noted that enrichment at this level is a short technical step away from 90% enrichment, which is considered weapons-grade. The IAEA called on Iran to fully and effectively cooperate.

On June 22, the United States carried out military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying the sites.