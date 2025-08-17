Iran commissions well on joint oil field with Iraq
Iran has drilled and upgraded a new well (No. 43) in the Yadavaran oil field shared with Iraq. The well was delivered to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company under the second development phase. Another well (No. 42) will be completed and handed over within two weeks.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy