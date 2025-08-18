Iran’s Bank Maskan allocates large volume of loans for housing projects

Iran’s Bank Maskan has issued over 1.3 quadrillion rials (around $2.3 billion) in loans for national housing projects since March. The bank expects to allocate nearly 1.8 quadrillion rials (over $3.1 billion) in total as construction of hundreds of thousands of housing units continues.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register