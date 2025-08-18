Turkmenistan expands export of base oils, polypropylene, and LPG
Turkmennebit continues to offer substantial quantities of base oils, polypropylene, and liquefied petroleum gas for international trade. This round of petrochemical offerings underscores Turkmenistan’s ongoing commitment to supplying critical fuel, industrial chemicals, and plastics to the global market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy