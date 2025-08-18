Yelo Bank launches new campaign to support business customers

Every saving matters in business. Yelo Bank is committed to reducing the financial burden on its business customers and helping them operate more flexibly and sustainably. To support this goal, the Bank is launching a new campaign for international transfers: now, new business customers can make transfers of any amount with a fixed commission of just 14.99 USD/EUR!



This campaign enables entrepreneurs to optimize costs and manage international payments with greater ease. What’s more, no commission is charged for currency conversion, and account opening is completely free.



Join the campaign starting August 18 and take advantage of fixed, affordable rates until the end of the year!



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!