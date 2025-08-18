Kazakhstan's Aktobe begins food security and price stability harvest campaign

The Aktobe region of Kazakhstan has launched its harvest campaign, with over 26,000 tons of grain collected from 20,000 hectares so far. The average yield stands at 13.1 centners/ha, with mass harvesting set to begin after August 20. Forage preparation is also underway, reaching 70 percent of the hay target. Over 9,000 agricultural machines and subsidized diesel are supporting the efforts.

