Kazakhstan's Aktobe begins food security and price stability harvest campaign
The Aktobe region of Kazakhstan has launched its harvest campaign, with over 26,000 tons of grain collected from 20,000 hectares so far. The average yield stands at 13.1 centners/ha, with mass harvesting set to begin after August 20. Forage preparation is also underway, reaching 70 percent of the hay target. Over 9,000 agricultural machines and subsidized diesel are supporting the efforts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy